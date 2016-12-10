CF Musicale October dinner meeting set for Oct. 17

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Musicale will hold its international dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Christ United Methodist Church.

In keeping with the 2016 Summer Olympic theme, a Brazilian meal will be made by committee members Marsha Wainio, Pat Dishaw, Teena Maki, Bobbi Porath, Jo Rogalski and Karen Groop. Members are encouraged to dress in athletic wear as part of the Olympic theme.

The cost of the dinner to members is $5. Those unable to attend are asked to contact Groop at 875-3742.