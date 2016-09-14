CF Contemporary Center announces fall schedule
CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center has announced its fall schedule of classes and Pinot at the Paint dates.
The class schedule is as follows:
- Tai Chi is on Mondays and Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. for all abilities, ages 18 and up. Drop in for $5, or $70 for all eight weeks.
-Yoga is on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for all abilities ages 18 and up. Drop in for $5, or $40 for all nine weeks.
-Zumba is on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. for all abilities ages 18 and up. Drop in for $5, or $25 for all six weeks.
