CF Contemporary Center announces 2017 classes

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center has announced its 2017 classes.

This winter, the center will have the following classes available: kids yoga, adult yoga, kids Irish step dance, kids beginner pottery, adult beginner pottery, kids intermediate pottery, adult intermediate pottery, guitar lessons for ages 7 and up, and wax painting for ages 12 and up.

Pinot at the Paint dates are as follows (all at 6 p.m.): Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9, April 13, April 20, May 11, and May 25.

Those interested are asked to register online. Visit www.cfcontemporarycenter.com and hit the “Sign Up Here” tab. For more information, email cfcontemporarycenter@gmail.com or message the center on Facebook.