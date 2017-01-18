Bullet to present salute to country music Feb. 11

IRON RIVER—Bobby Bullet, a multi-nominated Native American Music award winner and recipient of two lifetime achievement awards for his music, will present “The Bobby Bullet Salute to Country Music Show” at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Windsor Center.

Cost for the show is $5 per person at the door or $4 pre-show at Central Arts and Gifts in Iron River.

Bullet’s musical guests will include Mo Walker, Pamela Nesbit, Shirley DeRoche, Tess Stevens, Richie Plass, Dawn La Barge, Chris and Joe Bruso along with Asalia Williams White.

This special Valentine’s Day show will include door prizes, including a box of chocolates and musical CDs. Sponsors are Harvey White, Lorraine Meinhardt and Charles Newby. For more information, contact 265-3321.