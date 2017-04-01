Bowers to perform at Second Sunday Folk Dance

AMASA—Bryan Bowers will return to the Second Sunday Folk Dance on Sunday, Jan. 8, as the featured artist at the Fortune Lake Camp in Crystal Falls.

The program starts at 4 p.m. and includes a 25-minute opening concert set by White Water, a 60-minute concert set by special musical guests, and a 90-minute dance with music by the Front Parlor Dance Band and dance caller Steve Kickert.

For more than four decades, Bowers has been to the autoharp what Earl Scruggs was to the five-string banjo. For the past 15 years, Bowers has shared his instrumental virtuosity, riveting vocals, personal charm, and great stories from the Second Sunday Folk Dance stage.

Dean and Bette Premo organize and host the Second Sunday concert/dance series. A full season schedule is available at www.secondsundayfolkdance.com.

All Second Sunday Folk Dance events begin promptly at 4 p.m. and end at 7. Admission is $7 per adult. Children 15 and under are admitted free.

The remaining line-up of guest musicians for the 32nd season includes Small Potatoes (Feb. 12), Andy Cohen (March 12), and Shari Kane and Dave Steele (April 9).

To sponsor the SSFD with a tax-deductible donation, contact Bette Premo at 906-822-7889.

