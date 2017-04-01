Aspirus Iron River Hospital to hold public blood drive Jan. 5

IRON RIVER— Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics will hold a free blood drive event at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The drive will be held by the UP Regional Blood Center using their “bloodmobile.”

“Aspirus Iron River Hospital receives blood from the UP Regional Blood Center, so this is a great way to not only give back, but to directly impact those needing blood in our area and the rest of the Upper Peninsula,” said Abby Miller, Aspirus Iron River Hospital marketing manager.

Walk-ins for the blood drive are permitted, but those who would like to donate can also call Miller at 906-308-0232 to schedule an appointment.

Refreshments will be provided for donors. Please provide photo ID upon donating.