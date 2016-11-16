Annual Christmas in Lights celebration slated for Dec. 3

IRON RIVER—The date and theme have been set for the 11th annual Christmas in Lights Celebration.

The ever-popular lighted parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 with the theme of “Christmas Stories.”

Businesses, churches, clubs and organizations are encouraged to enter a lighted float reflecting a scene from a favorite Christmas book, movie or musical. Entry is free and cash prizes are awarded to first, second and third place winners.

“We are very excited about this year’s celebration,” said Erika Lindwall, Iron County Chamber of Commerce director. “There are all kinds of activities and events planned for the day.”

Following the lighted parade will be a fireworks show courtesy of the West Iron County Fire Department at 7 p.m. as well as a warm bonfire, hot cocoa and free cookies at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park.

Another exciting element to this year’s festivities is the third annual Deck the House Lighting and Decorating Contest.

“Businesses and homeowners alike can enter, and entry is free,” noted Lindwall. “You can also enter your friends and neighbors who might be too modest to enter themselves.”

Judging will take place a few days prior to Dec. 3, and winners will be announced at the parade.

To go with the theme, a book drive to update the classroom libraries for both West Iron and Forest Park schools will be on going through Dec. 3.

Community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used children’s books to any of the following drop-off sites: Chamber office, Shopko, West Iron District Library and Crystal Falls District Community Library.

Earlier in the day, celebration attendees can enjoy the Christmas in Lights Arts and Craft Show at the Windsor Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and take some time to visit with Santa at the West Iron District Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library also hosts a bake sale and chili feed before the parade from 4-6 p.m.

Christmas in Lights is organized by the Iron County Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Iron River Downtown Development Authority.

“You just can’t beat the festive and uplifting spirit of this day,” Lindwall said. “I hope the Iron County community and our neighbors will come out and enjoy it with us.”