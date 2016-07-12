Home

Adrienne’s Hair Studio to hold scholarship fundraiser

Wed, 12/07/2016

CRYSTAL FALLS—Adrienne’s Hair Studio will hold a technical/service-based scholarship fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 at its location at 25 N. Fifth St. in Crystal Falls.    
    The scholarship will help students that are going into a technical-based field or the service industry. The scholarship is also designed for students enrolled in CDL and shorter-term training courses and on-the-job training courses.
    There will be silent auctions, baked goods, a 50/50 and more.

