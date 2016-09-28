‘Beethoven and Banjos’ to be held at Crystal Theatre

AMASA—The Crystal Theatre is the location for the finale “Beethoven and Banjos” music festival performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Led by artistic director (and U.P. native) Evan Premo, this festival creates a fresh mix of classical and folk music and delivers it to students and public audiences during a week-long residency. A reception will be held after the performance to meet and greet the musicians.

Suggested donation for the concert is $10 for adults. Children and students are free. The proceeds will go to support the Missoula Children’s Theater.

Besides bassist Evan and his banjo-playing sister Laurel, musicians for the 2016 Beethoven and Banjos festival include members of Decoda (Carnegie Hall’s affiliate ensemble), soprano Mary Bonhag, and the Finnish folk music duet Aallotar.

This is the second season for the Beethoven and Banjos music festival.

