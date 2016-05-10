‘Aspiring Women’ event set for Oct. 20

IRON RIVER—Aspirus invites all women to dress up fun and fancy and join other Aspiring Women for a girls’ night out to celebrate breast health on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“Let’s Hear It for the Girls” will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the George Young Recreational Complex. The event will feature Dr. Karen Sein Ohn and other Aspirus clinical staff who will discuss the latest techniques in breast cancer treatment and how to keep “the girls” healthy and cancer-free.

Those attending will also enjoy appetizers, floral arranging tutorial, scarf-tying demonstration, hand massages and manicures, essential oils tutorial, selfie booth, an Aspiring Women gift and door prizes and more.

Attendance is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited. To register, visit aspirus.org/AspiringWomen or call 1-800-847-4707. (Please register individually.)

Aspiring Women is the Aspirus partnership with Spirit of Women, a nationwide network of hospitals and health care systems that inspires health and wellness on a local level, primarily through educational and entertaining events for women.

Membership in Aspiring Women is free and includes notice of upcoming events in this area and free e-newsletters.

To join, visit aspirus.org/AspiringWomen.