Readers Viewpoint 2-15-2017

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 09:12 Ironcounty1

Thanks for supporting fundraiser
To the editor:
    Richard and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended the Justin Elson Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser. ...
With gratitude,
-s- Richard and Maureen Elson
Alpha

 

Give kindness a try
To the editor:
    “Random Act of Kindness Week” is Feb. 14-20. Please consider doing something nice for other people, not just this week, but all year long. ...
-s- Jan Leschke
Rhinelander

