Readers Viewpoint 2-15-2017
Wed, 02/15/2017 - 09:12 Ironcounty1
Thanks for supporting fundraiser
To the editor:
Richard and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended the Justin Elson Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser. ...
With gratitude,
-s- Richard and Maureen Elson
Alpha
Give kindness a try
To the editor:
“Random Act of Kindness Week” is Feb. 14-20. Please consider doing something nice for other people, not just this week, but all year long. ...
-s- Jan Leschke
Rhinelander
