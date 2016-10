Questioning water policies

To the editor:

The wonderful Upper Peninsula, and in fact the state of Michigan itself, is surrounded by fresh water. ...

-s- Dan Donoghue

Iron River

Support IR Senior Center

To the editor:

We at the Iron River Senior Center are working hard to keep activities going at the center. ...

-s- Marie Edlund

Dance Chairman

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.