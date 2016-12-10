Readers Viewpoint 10-11-2016

Beechwood Apple Festival a success

To the editor:

Thank you to everyone that made the fifth annual Apple Festival on Sept. 24, a huge success. ...

Sincerely,

-s- Beechwood Historical Society

Reader seeks vet participation

To the editor:

To all veterans of past and present conflicts residing in East Iron County and surrounding areas who do not belong to a veterans’ organization such as the VFW, American Legion, DAV, etc. - why don’t you belong? Why don’t you support veterans’ association? If you do, are you actively involved? If not, why not?...

-s- Marvin I. Hill

Commander

VFW Post 2891, Crystal Falls

Blood Center says thanks

To the editor:

On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Victorian Heights Assisted Living’s Lindsey Anderson, Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church’s Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba for hosting blood drives in the month of September....

Thank you,

-s- Sallie Coron, Public Relations

Coordinator of Blood Collections U.P. Regional Blood Center

Environmental concerns

To the editor:

Unfortunately, the term “1,000-year flood” is misleading on two accounts. On one account it could be construed to be a 1,000-year cycle. It is not meant to be a cycle. ...

-s- Greyson Morrow

Wakefield

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.