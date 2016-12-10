Readers Viewpoint 10-11-2016
Beechwood Apple Festival a success
To the editor:
Thank you to everyone that made the fifth annual Apple Festival on Sept. 24, a huge success. ...
Sincerely,
-s- Beechwood Historical Society
Reader seeks vet participation
To the editor:
To all veterans of past and present conflicts residing in East Iron County and surrounding areas who do not belong to a veterans’ organization such as the VFW, American Legion, DAV, etc. - why don’t you belong? Why don’t you support veterans’ association? If you do, are you actively involved? If not, why not?...
-s- Marvin I. Hill
Commander
VFW Post 2891, Crystal Falls
Blood Center says thanks
To the editor:
On behalf of the U.P. Regional Blood Center, I would like to thank Victorian Heights Assisted Living’s Lindsey Anderson, Crystal Falls United Lutheran Church’s Pearl Ross and Pat Kosiba for hosting blood drives in the month of September....
Thank you,
-s- Sallie Coron, Public Relations
Coordinator of Blood Collections U.P. Regional Blood Center
Environmental concerns
To the editor:
Unfortunately, the term “1,000-year flood” is misleading on two accounts. On one account it could be construed to be a 1,000-year cycle. It is not meant to be a cycle. ...
-s- Greyson Morrow
Wakefield
