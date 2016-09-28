Obituaries 9-28-2016

Stephen “Steve” Dobson

IRON RIVER—Stephen “Steve” C. Dobson, 63, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Charles “Bud” Hamacher

IRON RIVER—Charles “Bud” H. Hamacher, 96, passed away Sept. 8, 2016, at the Iron River Care Center in Iron River. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Grace Covenant Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Swanson II to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Ella Davies

PHELPS, Wis.—Ella Davies, 96, passed away Sept. 19, 2016, at the Golden Living Center in Randolph, Wis. Funeral services were held Sept. 23 at Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River, with Rev. Gary Spurjeon officiating. Interment was in the Phelps Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

AnnaMae Misoni

IRON RIVER—AnnaMae Misoni, 88, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Isabella County Medical Care Facility, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation and services will be held at a later date at the First Lutheran Church in Iron River. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River.

Shirlee Upperstrom

IRON RIVER—Shirlee Ann Upperstrom, 73, passed away Sept. 25, 2016, at U.P. Health System, Marquette. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at the First Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michal Laakko to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.