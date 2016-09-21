Obituaries 9-21-2016

William Koziatek

BUCK LAKE—William T. Koziatek, 85, lost his yearlong courageous battle with spinal cord cancer on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Iron County Medical Care Facility. Visitation was held Sept. 18, at the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls. Private interment. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Christopher Barker

IRON RIVER—Christopher C. Barker, 26, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Funeral services were held Sept. 19 at the Cornerstone Bible Church in Iron River with Pastor Rocky Farley officiating. Interment will be in Martin Cemetery, Tipler, Wis. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Patricia Swanson

IRON RIVER--Patricia Joan Swanson, 79, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2016, after a brief illness, in Green Bay, Wis. surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Iron County, 525 West Adams. Iron River, Thursday, Sept. 22, with visitation 10 a.m. and service at 11:30, followed by lunch. Pastor Dawn Treado will officiate.