Obituaries 9-14-2016

Elzmer Ehlinger

IRON RIVER—Elzmer E. Ehlinger, 90, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls.Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Robert Kostka to officiate. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Alvin, Wis. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Carrie Lachapell

CASPIAN—Carrie (Polley) Lachapell, 48, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held Sept. 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

William “Bill” Ragio

SPREAD EAGLE, Wis.—William Joseph “Bill” Ragio, 71, formerly of Alpha, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain. Private services for family and friends. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Charles “Bud” Hamacher

IRON RIVER—Charles “Bud” H. Hamacher, 96, passed away Sept. 8, 2016, at the Iron River Care Center. Services will be held at a later date, with time and date to be announced. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Jerome Wall

IRON RIVER—Jerome T. Wall, 74, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Deacon Robert Kostka to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Jennifer Zyskowski

BRUCE CROSSING—Jennifer L. Zyskowski, 62, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10-11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Venklase to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.