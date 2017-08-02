Obituaries 2-8-2017

Donald Bauer

CRYSTAL FALLS—Donald B. Bauer, 81, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Aspirus Hospital in Iron River. As per Don’s wishes a graveside service will be held in the spring of this year. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Heather Skoglund

FLORENCE Wis.—Heather Anne Skoglund, age 35, became one of our Lord’s Angels on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wis., from an ongoing medical condition. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River, with stories told and prayers led by Stanley Brzoznowski at 1:30 p.m. The celebration will continue with a potluck luncheon at the Snipe Lake Pub and Grill, located at 675 Baumgartner Road, Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Father Norman Clisch

IRON RIVER—Father Norman Clisch, age 77, passed away Feb. 4, 2017, at Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. Central Time and 10 to 11:45 a.m. Central Time on Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Iron River. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at noon Central Time, celebrated by Most Reverend James H. Garland, Bishop Emeritus of Marquette. Interment will be in the Baraga Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.