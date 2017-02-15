Obituaries 2-15-2017

Elizabeth Stapleton

ALVIN, Wis.—Elizabeth Ann Stapleton, age 72, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Known as Liz to most and lovingly as Peachie to her siblings. She passed away peacefully with her family and compassionate staff at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wis. A private family service will be held at a later date. Expressions of Sympathy can be sent to Carrie Ivey, 39 N 7th Ave., Iron River, MI 49935.

Leonard Pelto

TAPIOLA—Leonard Pelto, 96, died Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Houghton County Medical Care Facility where he had been a resident for one and one-half years. Friends may call Monday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service, at Mission United Lutheran Church in Pelkie. Officiating will be Pastor John Autio. The Memorial Chapel & Plowe Funeral Homes, Hancock, is in charge of the arrangements, www.memorialchapel.net.

Charles Gustafson

CLOQUET, Minn.—Charles “Chuck” M. Gustafson, age 67, passed away Sunday Dec. 18, 2016 at Golden Horizon Assisted Living in Aitkin. A graveside service will take place in Hematite Township Cemetery, Amasa, in the spring. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Chuck’s legacy of life, t www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Sandra Lehr

DEFOREST, Wis.—Sandra L. Lehr, age 68, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 6, 2017, at her home in DeForest. Funeral services will be held at Burke Lutheran Church, ECLA, 5720 Portage Rd, Madison 53718, at noon on Friday, Feb 17. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Sandy will be laid to rest at Burke Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.