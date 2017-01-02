Obituaries 2-1-2017

Tracy VanDusen

IRON MOUNTAIN—Tracy L. VanDusen, 60, of Sportsmen’s Club Rd., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Dickinson County Healthcare System. Memorial services were held Jan. 27 at the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsford with Rev. Michael March officiating. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home with the funeral arrangements, www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

Genevieve Allen

IRON RIVER—Genevieve T. Allen, 97, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at her home. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., with Rev. James Swanson II to officiate. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Edsel Maki

IRON RIVER—Edsel A. Maki, 87, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the Golden Living Center, Florence, Wis. Funeral services were held Jan. 30, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River with Minister Charles Prusi officiating. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River., www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Girard Orvis

IRON RIVER—Girard R. Orvis, 57, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Mather Nursing Center in Ishpeming. In accordance with Girard’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions in Girard’s name may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. The Canale-Tonella Funeral Home is assisting the family where memories may be shared at canalefuneral.com.

June LaBay

MENOMINEE—June A. LaBay, 78, passed away, Jan. 21, 2017, at Bay Area Medical Center, surrounded by her daughters. She requested no services. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Devon Marcell

IRON RIVER—Devon A. Marcell, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Funeral services were held Jan. 29, at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River with Pastor John Fish officiating.Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Emil Anderson, Jr.

L’ANSE—Emil J. Anderson, Jr., 83, (aka The Big Swede) of L’Anse and formerly of Kenton, passed away on Jan. 27, 2017, in Crystal Falls. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Reid Funeral Service and Chapel, L’Anse with Pastor John Ansell officiating. The family will greet friends at the Reid Funeral Service and Chapel on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Baraga County area veterans, under the direction of Baraga American Legion Post No. 444 will conduct military honors at the funeral chapel on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the memorial service, the family invites friends to join them for fellowship and a luncheon in the Harrington Gathering room, located at the funeral chapel. Spring interment will take place in the Kenton Cemetery. The Reid Funeral Service and Chapel, L’Anse has been entrusted with the arrangements, www.reidfuneralservicechapel.com.

