Obituaries 12-7-2016

Joseph “Red” Casagranda

CASPIAN—Joseph Gust "Red" Casagranda, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at the Oscar G. Johnson Veterans Hospital in Iron Mountain. Funeral services were held Dec. 5, 2016 at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River with Rev. George Maki officiating. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites during the service. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery, in the spring.

Marlene Nocerini

MENOMINEE—Marlene A. Nocerini, 84, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at Pinecrest Medical Care Facility, Powers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Iron River VFW.

Shirley Hintz

OAK CREEK—Shirley M. (Pancheri) Hintz passed on to Eternal Life on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at age 88. Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 11 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Oak Creek. Private interment took place in St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Pasquale “Peter” Paraventi

CRYSTAL FALLS—Pasquale (Peter) Paraventi, 88, passed away Dec. 4, 2016, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Veterans will accord Military Rites at the church, following the service.


