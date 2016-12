Gerald Brunelli

NORTH FOND du LAC, Wis.—Jerry “Bruno” F. Brunelli, 80, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at St. Francis Home with his daughter by his side. Funeral services were held Dec. 21, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Entombment followed in All Faiths Chapel Mausoleum in Rienzi Cemetery. Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting www.ueckerwitt.com.