Obituaries 12-21-2016

Anna Hayes

IRON RIVER—Anna E. Hayes, 93, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Marion Hanson

IRON RIVER—Marion M. Hanson, 90, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at the Iron River Care Center. Funeral services were held Dec. 19, at the First Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Laakko officiating. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Adeline Mattioli

IRON RIVER—Adeline Mattioli, 91, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna, Wis., surrounded by her family. Visitation to be held at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Funeral services to follow at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 1 p.m. with Fr. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in the Resthaven Cemetery, Iron River in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Chad Fesnick

IRON RIVER—Chad T. Fesnick, 32, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Private family services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.