Obituaries 12-14-2016

Sherwyn Matson

EDINA, Minn.—Sherwyn Kent Matson, passed away on Nov. 26, 2016. Memorial Dec. 5, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. First Memorial Chapel of Edina. Interment will be in Iron River, by Jacob’s Funeral Home, spring of 2017.

Edward Ambach

IRON RIVER—Edward J. Ambach, 91, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain.Funeral services were held Dec. 12 at St. Agnes Catholic Church of Iron River with Rev. Gregory Veneklase offering the Mass of Christian Burial. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites at the church. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Bruno Marana

KINGSFORD—Bruno Marana, 90, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at ManorCare Health Care Facility, Kingsford. Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain. A memorial service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Fr. Paul Nomellini will officiate. The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Barbara Podner

HOUGHTON—Barbara J. Podner, 67, a resident of Arbor Green, Houghton, and former South Range and Iron River resident, died unexpectedly due to an apparent heart attack at her home on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Houghton Baptist Church, 2801 West Sharon Ave., Houghton, with Pastor David Whitaker to officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the church. Interment will be in the South Range Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Mountain View Mortuary of South Range, Antila Funeral Service, Inc., www.antilafuneral.com.

Russell “Russ” Westman

IRON RIVER—Russell “Russ” Willis Westman, 59, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Beechwood, in the spring.

Ruth Kramer

IRON RIVER—Ruth Kramer, 72, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the Aspirus Hospital in Iron River. Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10-11 a.m. at the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls. Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nash Funeral Home. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.