Obituaries 11-9-2016

Lloyd Sloat

MENASHA, Wis.—Lloyd Earl Sloat, 81, formerly of Ontonagon, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at his home with his family by his side. The funeral service will be held at Cane Funeral Home in Ontonagon on Saturday, Nov. 19, with Reverend Howie Neider officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at 11 a.m.

Kathryn Kemp

MENASHA, Wis.— Kathryn F. (Dart) Kemp, 83, Green Bay, died Saturday, November 5, 2016. She was born on July 5, 1933, in Green Bay to John and Helen (Jicha) Mande. Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Friends may also call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Sr. Dorothy Wagner, OSF officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.