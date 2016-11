Hilda Thomson

HUDSON—Hilda Faye Thomson, 101, formerly of Kincheloe, Crystal Falls and Charlevoix, died late Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2016, at Brookdale of Adrian. Per Hilda’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A family memorial service will take place at the First Congregational Church of Hudson on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.