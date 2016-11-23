Obituaries 11-23-2016

Fern McReaken

CHILTON, Wis.—Fern Evelyn McReaken, 97, formerly of Cupertino, Calif., passed away Nov. 9, 2016. Services were held at Wieting Funeral Home, Chilton on Nov. 14. Burial was in Union Grove Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, Wis.

Petey “Frances” Curtis

CRYSTAL FALLS—Petey E. “Frances” Curtis, 63, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, at Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain, with her niece Darci Janssen and lifelong friend Dolly Cimerelli by her side. Funeral services were held November 19, at the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls with Rev. Fr. Jose Maramattam officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Petey’s legacy of life, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Wallace Hereau

NEW BERLIN, Wis.—Wallace Roger Hereau was reunited with his wife Joan and daughter Robyn on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Funeral services were held Nov. 21 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home New Berlin. After the funeral service, he joined Joan and Robyn at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.

LeeAnn Becker

AMASA—LeAnn Becker, 58, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Private family services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Lucille Benson

IRON RIVER—Lucille M. Benson, 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at the Iron River Care Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow at noon with Rev. Norman Greve to officiate. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Frederick Czarnik

Frederick Robert Czarnik, 70, U.S.A.F Crew chief with the Wild Weasels in Vietnam, passed away suddenly on Nov. 18, 2016. Interment was at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.