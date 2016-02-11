Obituaries 11-2-2016

James “Jim” Larson

RAPID RIVER—James “Jim” A. Larson, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at the Pinecrest Medical Care Facility in Powers. Graveside services were held Oct. 28, at the Rapid River Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Jacek Wtyklo officiating. Military Honors were presented by the Rapid River American Legion Post No. 301.

The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting the Larson family, www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.

Marilyn Rogers

WATERSMEET—Marilyn F. (Brooks) Rogers, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Watersmeet. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Fr. George Maki and Msgr. James Kaczmarek will concelebrate. Burial will be in Watersmeet Cemetery, Watersmeet. After services, a luncheon will be provided in the Immaculate Conception parish hall. From 1 to 4 p.m., a celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at Rogers Bar, 12 miles west of Watersmeet, North on Cisco Lake Road. The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Cynthia “Cindy” Olson

JOLIET, Ill.—Cynthia “Cindy” Olson (nee Wilson), 75, at rest on Oct. 28, 2016, at her home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to meet at Faith Lutheran Church, 353 N Midland Ave., Joliet, Ill. 60435 on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Memorial Gathering on Friday, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, Ill. 60431. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com.

Joseph Smokevitch

CRYSTAL FALLS—Joseph J. Smokevitch, 98, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nash Funeral Home of Crystal Falls. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. from Guardian Angels church in Crystal Falls. Fr. Jose Maramattam will offer the Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. Pallbearers will be, James and Scott Lahna, Joseph and Joey Smokevitch, Michael and Joshua Brown, Keith and Kaden Graves and Dan Miller. Condolences to the family of Joseph Smokevitch may be expressed online at www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Ruth Paraventi

CRYSTAL FALLS—Ruth Elaine (Waara) Paraventi, 84, passed away Oct. 28, 2016, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls, following an injury from a fall several months prior. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.