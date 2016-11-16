Obituaries 11-16-2016

Joseph Lekatz, Jr.

IRON RIVER—Joseph L. Lekatz, Jr., 65, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Funeral services were held Nov. 14, at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River with Deacon Robert Kostka officiating. Services included a memorial remembrance of his brother Paul E. Lekatz, who passed away on Feb. 17, 2016. Interment was in Bates Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Chalmers McGreaham

CASPIAN—Chalmers A. McGreaham, 83, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital.Visitation was held Nov.12 at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River. The Caspian Gaastra Fire Department did a walk through during the visitation. Funeral services followed at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Caspian with Father Jose Maramattam offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was in Stambaugh Cemetery. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Marilyn Baker

CRYSTAL FALLS—Marilyn L. Baker, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at her daughter’s residence in Norway. Funeral services were held Nov. 14, at Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls with Rev. Fr. Jose Maramattam officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, to honor Marilyn’s legacy of life, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Fred Stafford

KINGSFORD—Fred L. Stafford, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain. American Legion Uren Cooper Johnson Post No. 50 of Iron Mountain will accord Military Honors, Friday, 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Fr. Joseph Gouin will officiate. Burial will be in Norway Township Cemetery, Norway. The Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, is serving the family, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Charles “Chuck” Hill

SOUTH HAVEN—Charles “Chuck” Louis Hill (Chaz) was brought home to his Lord and Savior on Nov. 10, 2016, and is now in the comfort of His arms. A family and friends service was held Nov. 11, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Another service was held Nov. 14. Rev. Fr. Brian L. Stanley officiated at both services. Burial took place at McDowell Cemetery. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 637-0333, www.FilbrandtFFH.com.

Nancy Larsen

BELOIT—Nancy Rucinski Larsen died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2016. She was born on Aug. 5, 1931, in Crystal Falls, to Edith and Elmer Pearson. All services will be private.

Lillian Wells

CRYRSTAL FALLS—Lillian M. Wells, of Lake Mary, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2016, peacefully at home. Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

