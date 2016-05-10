Obituaries 10-5-2016

Loren “Pard” Bess

IRON RIVER—Loren “Pard” John Bess, 80, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. The family is honoring “Pard’s” wishes to be cremated and a private memorial to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Dorothy Meyer

IRON RIVER—Dorothy M. Meyer, 92, passed away Sept. 26, 2016. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

M. Muriel Jean

WEST BEND—M. Muriel Jean, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at Cedar Community, West Bend. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Mildred’s arrangements, www.myrhum-patten.com.

Brian Melchiori

LAKE ELMO, Minn.—Brian T. Melchiori, 59, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held this Wednesday Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minn. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch. All are welcome to attend any portions. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

George “Bud” Premo

ALPHA—George “Bud” Premo, 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at the Aspirus Hospital in Iron River. A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 3, at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Eastside Veterans did a Pass-in-Review. Deacon Teena Maki officiated. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the funeral arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Paul “Arne” Anderson

CRYSTAL FALLS—Paul “Arne” J. Anderson, 70, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls.