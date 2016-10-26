Obituaries 10-26-2016

Jean Ross

IRON RIVER—Jean J. Ross, 96, passed away Oct. 17, 2016, at the Freeman Nursing Home, in Kingsford. Funeral services were held Oct. 21 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Iron River with Father Jose Maramattam offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was in Stambaugh Cemetery, Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Marilyn Rogers

WATERSMEET—Marilyn F. (Brooks) Rogers, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Watersmeet. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Fr. George Maki and Msgr. James Kaczmarek will concelebrate. Burial will be in Watersmeet Cemetery, Watersmeet. After services, a luncheon will be provided in the Immaculate Conception parish hall. From 1 to 4 p.m., a celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at Rogers Bar, 12 miles west of Watersmeet, North on Cisco Lake Road.

The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron Mountain, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

James “Jim” Larson

RAPID RIVER—James “Jim” A. Larson, 83, formerly of Hayward, Wis, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, at the Pinecrest Medical Care Facility in Powers. Graveside services will be on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Rapid River Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Jacek Wtyklo officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Rapid River Post 301. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting the Larson family, www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.

Gary Turner

CRYSTAL FALLS—Gary Turner, 63, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, with his wife and family by his side. A farewell party will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 any time after noon in the family home, 512 N. 6th St., Crystal Falls. Simply Cremation, Green Bay is caring for the family. Please visit simplycremationgb.com.

Carol Drake

CRYSTAL FALLS—Carol M. Drake, 87, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 31, from 9-11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, with Pastor Dawn Treado to officiate. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.