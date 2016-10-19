Obituaries 10-19-2016

Maxine Hamacher

IRON RIVER—Maxine M. Hamacher, 93, passed peacefully away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Gladstone. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Grace Covenant Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Swanson II to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

AnnaMae Misoni

IRON RIVER—AnnaMae Misoni, 88, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Isabella County Medical Care Facility, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Laakko to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Phillip Butler

IRON RIVER—Phillip R. Butler, 67, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Crystal Falls.Funeral services were held Oct. 14, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, with Rev. Gregory Veneklase offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Pastor Johannes Hering

FLORENCE, Wis.—Pastor Johannes S. Hering, 87, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the Golden Living Center in Florence. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home, Florence. Visitation will also be held Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Florence. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Jason Liebenow will officiate. Burial will be in Commonwealth Cemetery, Commonwealth. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home, Florence, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

