Obituaries 10-11-2016

Charles Thunander

Charles Edwin Thunander, Born into Eternal Life Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at the age of 89. Services were held in Milwaukee, Wis. Krause Funeral and Cremation Services 414-464-4640.

John Pellizzer

CASPIAN—John L. Pellizzer, 93, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Funeral services were held October 10, at Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River with Rev. Gregory Veneklase officiating. Interment was in Stambaugh Cemetery. The West Side Veterans accorded Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Frank Olson

IRON RIVER—Frank R. Olson, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Funeral services were held Oct. 7, at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River, Father Gregory Veneklase officiating. Interment was in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Paul “Arne” Anderson

CRYSTAL FALLS—Paul “Arne” J. Anderson, 70, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at his home. At Arne’s request there will be no funeral service. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.