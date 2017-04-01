Obituaries 1-4-2017

Robert “Dock” Stupp

IRON RIVER—Robert “Dock” Stupp, 76, left this world on Dec. 23, 2016, doing what he loved, fishing. Funeral services were held Dec. 30 at the Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River with Rev. Michael Woempner officiating. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Penelope Collova

Penelope Sue Collova (nee Marple) After the clouds, the sunshine, after the winter, the spring, after the shower, the rainbow, for life is a changeable thing. Penny found her peace Dec. 26, 2016, age 76. Private funeral services were held Jan. 3, in Mequon, Wis. Memorials in Penny’s memory may be sent to her favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the local arrangements., www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Roselind “Tiny” Demboski

QUINNESEC—Roselind “Tiny” Demboski, 74, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services were held Dec. 27, at the American Martyr’s Church in Kingsford with Fr. Joseph Gouin offering the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will in the Quinnesec Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Kingsford with the arrangements, ernashfuneralhomes.com.

Doris Robinson

IRON RIVER—Doris J. Robinson passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the age of 89. The Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River is handling funeral arrangements, with interment planned at the Resthaven Cemetery in the spring. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Doris J. Robinson online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.