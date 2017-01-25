Obituaries 1-25-2017

Justin Henschel

IRON RIVER—Justin T. Henschel, 14, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Pellizzer to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

John Salzeider

IRON RIVER—John E. Salzeider, 77, formerly of Pawnee, Ill. and Faithorn, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Highland, Ind. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Faithorn United Methodist Church in Faithorn, with Pastor Irene White, officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Faithorn.Arrangements made with the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway, www.ortmanfuneralhome.com.

Jon Miller

IRON RIVER—Jon H. Miller, 71, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Jon H. Miller online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Harley Davis

ALPHA—Harley W. Davis, 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at his home. Visitation was held Jan. 20 at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Eastside Veterans Council and the Alpha Fire Department conducted a Pass-in-Review at the funeral home. Funeral services followed with Fr. Raymond Valerio officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the funeral arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.