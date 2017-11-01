Obituaries 1-11-2017

Thomas Fritz

IRON RIVER—Thomas J. Fritz, 75, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital in Iron River. In accordance with Tom’s wishes, private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Delvina “Bena” Hammar

IRON RIVER—Delvina “Bena” V. Hammar, 100, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center in Iron River. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Grace Covenant Church, with Rev. James Swanson II to officiate. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery, in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Carl Abendroth

WOODRUFF, Wis.—Carl Walter Abendroth, 91, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Milestone Senior Living in Woodruff. A memorial service was held Jan. 6 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae. Burial will take place at a later date in the Park Cemetery in Ogdensburg, Wis. Bolger Cremation and Funeral Service is serving the family, www.bolgerfuneral.com.

Patti Greig-Serbinski

IRON RIVER—Patti A. Greig-Serbinski, 62, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

James “Jim” Van Doren Jr. LMSW

TAMPA, Fla.—James “Jim” Dorrington Van Doren Jr. LMSW, 65, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Tampa General Hospital from complications following open heart surgery. Memorial services will be held at The Unitarian Universal Church of Tampa, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. and Grace Covenant Church, Iron River, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

Douglas Lintz, Sr.

IRON RIVER—Douglas M. Lintz, Sr., 60, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Iron River. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Douglas M. Lintz, Sr. online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

William Yates

CRYSTAL FALLS—William B. Yates, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at his home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family of William Yates may be expressed online at www.nashfuneralhome.net. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls.

Lyn Carlson

MADISON, Wis.—Lyn Carlson of Iron River passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Madison, after a life-long battle with cystic fibrosis. She found her peace quietly surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron River on Saturday, Jan. 14. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m., with services to follow. For further information, please visit www.lyncarlson.org.

Rhonda LaRock

IRON MOUNTAIN—Rhonda Lee (Chmielewski) LaRock, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Iron River. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Rhonda Lee LaRock online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.

Lorraine Rojek

Lorraine Rojek nee Tuchowski, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. A memorial service was held Jan. 7 at the Northlake Funeral Home in Northlake, Ill. Donations suggested to the Crystal Falls Community Library.

Katherine Pappas

Katherine Pappas nee Argyros, formerly of Iron River. Beloved wife of James W. Pappas. Family and friends met Tuesday morning at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 W. Dempster St. Des Plaines for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by Adinamis & Corliss Funeral Directors, Ltd. c/o Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 773-736-3833.

Beverly Bates

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP—Beverly Ann (Cain) Bates, 77, died unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. Respect can be shown for Beverly at the Mansfield Township hall on Saturday, Jan. 14. Visitation at 10 a.m.; memorial service 11 a.m.; luncheon to follow.