WIC Foundation continues its support of graduates

IRON RIVER—The Foundation for Educational Opportunities at West Iron County School District has been providing assistance to its graduating high school students since 1994.

With both the growing need for higher education and the growing costs of pursuing that educational opportunity, the foundation is reaching out to more of its graduates, thanks to a growing awareness and participation by individuals and organizations.

“If we keep managing it, and we get further donations, at some point, our hope is that all students graduating from West Iron will have an opportunity to either receive a scholarship or some type of technical grant,” said Jonny Waara, president of the Foundation Board, in an interview last week with WIC Superintendent Chris Thomson.

“We try to keep the scholarships, when new people come to us, to keep the scholarships as broad as possible,” said Waara, “that we don’t pigeonhole scholarships to certain things, but you do have donors that like or want to support certain fields. We have a nursing scholarship, we have a forestry scholarship.”

According to Thomson, there are also scholarships in the fields of business, math and technology.

“So, that’s pretty broad,” said Thomson.

The school has seen some 50 graduates per year going on to some sort of higher education.

Last year, Thomson said, 24 students went on to a four-year school and 11 to two-year schools, “with 35 of the 50-or-so attempting some sort of postgraduate (studies), which is pretty good, in all honesty.”

There are also scholarships through the foundation for those interested in technical school, said Thomson.

“It’s a wide range,” said Thomson, noting that the foundation’s management of its funds means there are at least 10 four-year scholarships and a few for two-year schools.

“We have six four-year (through) Chmielewski ($6,000 per student for four years) that are being given out,” said Waara. “Then we have two for the Ross ($5,000 for four years) … so that’s 32 scholarships being given out over a four-year period of time.”

Waara added that the foundation has about 17 scholarships, only a couple of which are specific to a major such as nursing or forestry.

“We are this foundation,” said Waara, “and we do want to keep continuing to grow, but we also want people to know this is an avenue that if they’re looking to help out students in the future for educational issues, or they can also help out in different ways, not just the graduating seniors, like Mr. Dittman (the Margaret Dittman grant) and say, ‘We want to design this for people who are already in college…’

“If they want to donate to the foundation, we’re available to them to do so, and it will be going towards a worthy cause for these students.”

“It’s a little bit of an urban legend that kids don’t apply,” said Thomson. “We had a lot of applications last year. Some of these are need-based, so I think what happens is some parents get their forms back and say, ‘Oh, we’re not going to get anything from the federal government, so we’re not need-based.’

