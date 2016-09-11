West Iron Board discusses sinking fund renewal

IRON RIVER—In 2002, voters in the West Iron County School District approved a levy of 0.4447 mills for 15 years for the district’s sinking fund. That term will expire in December 2017, so the West Iron County School Board is in discussions regarding the future of the sinking fund millage.

At the board’s regular monthly meeting Oct. 14, Superintendent Chris Thomson initiated a discussion regarding the sinking fund, which is a limited property tax for funding building maintenance and infrastructure projects. The tax is levied each year, and state law has allowed school districts to levy up to 5 mills for 10 years. But both the Michigan Senate and House have recently passed House Bill 4388, which caps the levy at 3 mills for 10 years. The bill is awaiting Gov. Rick Snyder’s signature.

After its conversation, the board voted unanimously to inform the county that West Iron intends to seek 0.85 mills for 10 years on May 2, 2017, ballot. Board Member Eric Malmquist was not in attendance to vote.

Thomson said the sinking fund ends with the tax collection of the summer of 2017.

“So we’ll collect one more round at the 0.4447 mills, but after that we are done,” Thomson said. “So we need to go out and decide whether we’re going to renew or we’re going to expand or we’re going to do nothing at all.”

In the past, the sinking fund has paid for such projects as the boiler replacement at Stambaugh Elementary School in fiscal year 2011-2012, the remodel of the conference and locker rooms at Stambaugh Elementary in 2013-14, the student pick-up/drop-off project in 2014-15 and the Stambaugh Elementary bathroom project in 2015-16.

Generally, sinking funds can be used for parking and paving, roofing, site improvements and energy efficiency improvement projects. They can’t be used for such expenditures as salaries, classroom supplies and technology equipment.

The school district put together an informational sheet, which states, “Over the past decade, there have been cuts to the state’s per pupil allocation, which is the primary source of funding for the district’s ongoing operations. Without the sinking fund millage, major repairs would need to be paid for with operating funds that would otherwise be used to support educations needs of the district. Since funds are strained to meet educational needs, needed repairs may be postponed, which may result in more expensive repair costs in the future. These costs may force the district to have to look at a large influx of money from a bond.”

When bonds are issued by a school district, taxpayers are responsible for paying interest and legal costs. With sinking funds, there are no interest payments or associated borrowing costs.

“If we raise $114,000, we spend $114,000, and we spend that money on a lot of in-town or local or at least U.P. contractors,” Thomson said. “So if we bring in $114,000, we spend $114,000. We’re not bringing in $114,000 in a bond and spending $114,000 and repaying $270,000.”

Treasurer Ryan Meske said that costs of projects are not necessarily stable.

“It seems like every project we do is $200,000. Every time we turn around,

