Tribunal ruling cuts special ed $

AMASA—While the Forest Park School Board’s Oct. 24 regular meeting was short (less than a half hour), it was long enough for Superintendent Becky Waters to pass along some unhappy news: Forest Park will not be getting as much of a financial boost from the new special education millage as it had expected.

The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District led the campaign for the 0.5-mill special ed levy, which was approved by voters earlier this year. The funds are to be divided among the ISD’s six districts and earmarked for special education costs, thus freeing up some of the districts’ budget for other purposes.

Forest Park had been expecting about $70,000 from the ISD millage. However, the ISD recently informed the district that it now appears the district will just get $50,916.

The reason? Property tax exemptions that “big box” stores have won through appeals to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. This results in lower assessments and thus less property tax revenue for local governments, including schools.

The Tax Tribunal decisions shift the tax burden from corporations to smaller companies, local governments and residents. Major corporations involved in this effort include Meijer, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wal-mart and Target.

Because of the reduction, however, Waters said, Forest Park is getting an increase of $23,000 in Title I funding. Also, Waters noted that early childhood literacy grants she had applied for have been approved.

● The meeting at the Hematite Township Hall here was the first of three monthly board meetings held each year at townships in the district.

The board’s Nov. 28 meeting will be at the Mastodon Township Hall, and Mansfield Township will host the Dec. 19 meeting.

● In his custodial/maintenance report, Scott McGregor reported that the high school gym floor will be refinished in early November, so it will be ready when basketball season starts in December.

He also reported that some of the Trojan chairs used in the gym during sporting events are over 20 years old and are breaking. He will meet with Athletic Director Bill Santilli about it.

McGregor also reported that 18 LED light fixtures were recently installed near the bus garage and the front of the school. Eventually, he added, new lighting will be installed around the rest of the school. School officials are working on a rebate for the new lights.

