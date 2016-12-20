Tarsi excited about new legal career

IRON RIVER—A few weeks ago, on Nov. 4, a short ceremony took place at the Marquette County Courthouse. As Circuit Court Judge Jennifer A. Mazzuchi read the lawyer’s oath, Caleb Tarsi of Iron River was sworn in as an attorney in the state of Michigan.

Tarsi, who is 27 and a 2007 grad of West Iron County High School, graduated from the Cooley Law School in Lansing last May and passed his bar exam in July. The swearing-in ceremony was the final step in receiving his license to practice law.

“Emotionally, it was a huge relief,” he said in an interview last week. “All of my years of hard work had finally paid off, and I had reached my goal. It was an exciting time.”

Since being hired by the Polich Tousignant Law Office, Tarsi has been continuing his education, absorbing lessons and know-how from attorneys Steve Polich and Dennis Tousignant.

“When you get out of law school,” Tarsi said, “you don’t really have procedural knowledge of filing dates and how courts like things filed and prepared.

“I was with Steve at trial a few days during the last couple weeks. I was at a hearing this morning with Dennis. When I’m not attending a court session with either of them, they have me doing all-around work, from discovery process to actual legal briefs and memorandums for them and client letters.”

He recently did all the work on a will and trust for a client and also a corporate operating agreement. “We do a lot of things here.”

Tarsi is the son of

