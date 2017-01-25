Suspect arrested after parking lot incident

IRON RIVER—Damian Darren Donati, 38, of Iron River was arrested on numerous charges after he brandished a handgun toward other citizens in the parking lot of CoVantage Credit Union in Iron River on Jan. 20, according to a press release from the Iron River Police Department.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Iron River Police Department responded to the scene. Upon investigation, which included assistance by the Caspian Police Department, the subject was taken into custody for felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and pos-

session of marijuana.

The IRPD said that further investigation into the incident resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence in Iron River by the IRPD and troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post. The search resulted in the seizure of a large amount of marijuana along with hallucinogens, cocaine, suboxone, suspected methamphetamine and firearms.

Following arraignment, Donati was charged with five counts: delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, cocaine; delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, psilocybin; carrying of a concealed weapon, 45-cal. handgun; assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, marijuana.