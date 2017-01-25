Student dies in car crash

IRON RIVER—A freshman at West Iron County High School was killed in an accident on U.S. 2 near Wild River Road on Jan. 18.

Justin Henschel, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene after the sports utility vehicle he was a passenger in rear-ended an Iron County Road Commission grader that was clearing the shoulder of the road, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene at 7:54 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle and the victim’s mother, 35-year-old Angela Esbrook, along with a 17-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were transported to Aspirus Iron River Hospital by ambulance and later released. The operator of the grader received minor injuries and sought his own treatment.

The accident closed a portion of U.S. 2 for approximately seven hours. The accident remains under investigation.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iron County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police accident investigators, Aspirus EMS, West Iron County Fire Department, Iron County Search and Rescue and the Iron River Police Department.