Stauber reappointed as Caspian mayor

CASPIAN—Mark Stauber was unanimously reappointed mayor during Caspian’s reorganization meeting Jan. 11.

Stauber’s reappointment followed the administration of the oath of office by City Manager John Stokoski to incoming commissioners (incumbent) Gary Sabol, Matt Jacks and Wendy Werth, who then took their places on the board.

Sabol was reappointed mayor pro tem.

Stauber said committee appointments would remain in place and added Jacks to the Multipurpose Committee and Werth to the Fire Authority.

On a 5-0 vote, the board reappointed Steve Polich as legal counsel and Scott Kenny as auditor. The board also unanimously approved its current investment policy.

In other business, the board approved payment of $12,904 for the city’s insurance through the Michigan Municipal League. Stokoski noted that this amount was up $41 from the previous year.

The board also approved its annual $1,000 to UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team). “They do a lot for the city,” Stauber said.

During the regular city meeting, which preceded its reorganization, Stokoski told the board that the city will receive the additional funding for the M-189/County Road 424 road project to Spring Valley. He said he will continue working with GEI Consultants regarding the upcoming project.