Spine Pain Diagnostics Associates collects food

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 08:53 Ironcounty1

NIAGARA, Wis.—Starting in November, the staff at Spine Pain Diagnostics Associates has been collecting food for Karen’s Pantry at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Niagara.
     “This was our second year collecting food for the pantry and we collected more food than last year,” said Daniel Freeman, public relations coordinator at Spine Pain Diagnostics Associates. “I’m so thankful and proud to work with such kind and generous staff. They truly are an exceptional team.”

