Short-term loan OK’d by FP board

CRYSTAL FALLS—Just in case the district needs it, Forest Park’s School Board agreed Jan. 23 to take out a school aid anticipation loan.

The action to authorize the issuance of a note worth up to $300,000 came at the board’s regular monthly meeting. It would be issued during the week of Jan. 31 and would be paid back by Jan. 31, 2018. (It can also be prepaid.) Bids were due by Jan. 25.

Superintendent Becky Waters said the district talks about taking out a loan every year. Last year, it wasn’t necessary; the district’s cash flow was strong enough.

“But I think we’ve had a couple of three-payroll months,” Waters continued, “so the cashflow is not there, and we will need to do that next month.”

Also, a question regarding Hematite Township taxes is being decided by the state treasury and education departments. “We’re just in a holding pattern on that,” Board Member William Leonoff said.

Waters said she hopes the note would have a “very, very low interest rate, like it has been.”

The motion to take out the loan was approved unanimously and without discussion.

● The board approved the fifth grade’s annual trip to Trees for Tomorrow, just outside of Eagle River, after a presentation from teacher Jan Stacy and two of her students.

The trip starts at about noon May 10, when the bus leaves Forest Park. The 29 students in the class spend two nights away and return to Forest Park during the afternoon of May 12.

