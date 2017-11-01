Saario murder trial set for late April

CRYSTAL FALLS—The trial of an Alpha man accused of killing his stepdaughter has been set for April 24-28 in Iron County Trial Court.

Alfred Michael Saario, 65, has been accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Jamie Lee James after a domestic dispute on June 22. During a pre-trial conference on Jan. 3, defense attorney Henry McRoberts said his client agreed to waive the 180-day rule (right to a speedy trial).

Judge C. Joseph Schwedler said both the prosecution and the defense received the results of Saario’s criminal responsibility examination just prior to the hearing. A criminal responsibility examination assesses a defendant’s mental state at the time of the alleged offense. Schwedler gave McRoberts 30 days to notify Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell if he intends to pursue an insanity defense.

In late November, Saario was declared

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.