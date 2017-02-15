Road Board OKs new pickups, plow

IRON RIVER—Following the recommendation of its equipment committee, the Iron County Road Commission voted Feb. 7 to purchase four new pickup trucks and a tandem plow.

The decision came during the commission’s regular monthly meeting. Superintendent Doug Tomasoski said the purchases have all been budgeted.

At the committee’s urging, all four of the new pickups will be two-wheel drive vehicles and will join the commission’s regular fleet. All four will be three-quarter ton trucks, two with extended cabs and two with regular cabs.

According to Tomasoski, the committee felt the commission should alternate buying two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive trucks. It didn’t feel a full fleet of four-wheel drive trucks is necessary.

“This would upgrade our everyday-use trucks,” the superintendent said. “The foremen felt it is more important to get the four into the fleet. That will help us with the summer kids, the patching and the crack-filling.”

At present, the Road Commission has five four-wheel drive pickups. The foremen’s trucks have 90,000 to 100,000 miles on them.

The plan is to replace those trucks with new four-wheel drive pickups next year; the foremen’s current vehicles will join the regular fleet. In time, a replacement rotation would be established.

Commissioner Charles Battan pointed out that the state “essentially picks up the tab” on the foremen’s pickups because of its compensation for night patrols on state highways.

● Also being discussed is a plan to purchase a new county vehicle—either a car or SUV. The committee plans to ask for bids on both and decide which to get after it sees the prices.

That purchase is not budgeted, Tomasoski said, so it will wait until late spring, after a planned auction of used Road Commission equipment.

