CRYSTAL FALLS—A recount will be held on Nov. 29 for the Mastodon Township supervisor race at the Nov. 8 general election.

The results gave the incumbent supervisor. Frank Siewiorek, a 2-vote margin over Stuart Creel. Siewiorek, a Republican, received 193 votes, and Creel, a Democrat, got 191.

Creel requested the recount, the county clerk’s office reported. The new term starts on Jan. 1.