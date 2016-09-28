Rapid Assist offers 24-hour medical transportation

IRON RIVER—In larger areas, those in need of transportation to and from medical appointments and the like have a multitude of options. In smaller rural areas like Iron County, those options dwindle drastically.

So much so that sometimes people will call for an ambulance to drive them to non-emergency appointments.

Tom Mantsch knows all this firsthand from his 10 years in emergency services. So about a year ago, he began thinking about starting a 24-hour community medical transportation service. Those initial thoughts have become a reality as Mantsch has started Rapid Assist Inc. to deliver insured medical transport.

“I realized that people needed something like this,” said Mantsch, a Milwaukee native who has lived in Iron River for the last year and a half. “It started clicking for me that someone needs to start (a service) to fill that gap.”

Rapid Assist is designed to meet non-emergency needs like transport to and from doctor appointments, to the grocery store, home from emergency room visits or other times when someone may need such transportation. Mantsch will transport any patient that is alert, orientated and ambulatory who needs light assistance.

Rapid Assist is not an ambulance or basic life support service, however.

“If something were to happen, I would call 911,” said Mantsch, who lived in Three Lakes and then worked on the ambulance in Eagle River before moving to Iron County. “I’m not a licensed first-responder business so, like, if someone fell and broke their hip, they should call 911. Even though I have all the background in the world for it, legally because I’m not operating under a medical director, you have to be careful.”

Mantsch said that in the case of an emergency, he could render aid until an ambulance arrived.

