Rankin to face added charge

Wed, 09/14/2016 - 08:59 Ironcounty1

CRYSTAL FALLS—An Iron River man previously accused of unauthorized practice of a health profession and a high court misdemeanor of criminal sexual conduct--fourth degree was arrested and arraigned on additional charges Sept. 12 in Iron County Trial Court.
     Joseph E. Rankin, 25, was charged with another felony count of unauthorized practice of a health profession and a misdemeanor count of obscenity in a new case that dates back to March. The felony count, which alleges that Rankin did, practice or hold himself out as a practicing massage therapist without a license, carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. The maximum sentence on disseminating or possessing to disseminate obscene material is one year.
    Rankin had previously been arrested on charges of unauthorized practice of a health profession and CSC fourth degree for an Aug. 22 incident. He was scheduled for a preliminary examination on those charges Sept. 12, but that hearing has been pushed back to Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.
    The probable cause hearing on the new charges is set for Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. with a preliminary exam scheduled for Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.
    Rankin, who is free on bond, had been charged with criminal sexual conduct in his role as a massage therapist in a previous case dating back to December 2014. The charges were later dismissed. During those proceedings, Rankin agreed to permanently surrender his license as a massage therapist.

