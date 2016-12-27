Rankin cases in question

CRYSTAL FALLS—The status of two criminal cases against former massage therapist Joseph Rankin Jr. have been cast in doubt after a hearing to quash the bind overs in Iron County Trial Court on Dec. 16.

Dickinson County Judge Mary Barglind, who heard the motions for the circuit court, granted defense attorney Roy Polich’s motion to quash the bind over to circuit court in one case charging Rankin, 25, with unauthorized practice of a health profession and sent the other case concerning the same charge back to the district court and Iron County Judge C. Joseph Schwedler.

Two women testified previously that Rankin had performed massages on them without a license. Rankin had surrendered his license during proceedings of a previous case in 2015.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.